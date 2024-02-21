We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Cape Herb & Spice Rub Texan Steakhouse Seasoning 100g
image 1 of Cape Herb & Spice Rub Texan Steakhouse Seasoning 100gimage 2 of Cape Herb & Spice Rub Texan Steakhouse Seasoning 100gimage 3 of Cape Herb & Spice Rub Texan Steakhouse Seasoning 100gimage 4 of Cape Herb & Spice Rub Texan Steakhouse Seasoning 100gimage 5 of Cape Herb & Spice Rub Texan Steakhouse Seasoning 100g

Cape Herb & Spice Rub Texan Steakhouse Seasoning 100g

4.8(4)
Write a review

£3.50

£0.35/10g

Vegetarian

Texan Style Steakhouse Rub
Chilly rating - Mild - 1Suitable for vegetariansHalal - Halaal Trust, Muslim Judicial CouncilKosher - Parev
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sea Salt (40%), Brown Sugar (20%), Roasted Garlic, Ground Coriander Seeds (5%), Dried Onion (4%), Black Peppercorns, Chilli Flakes (3%), Coriander Seeds (3%), Mustard Powder, Mustard Seeds, Paprika (3%), Red Pepper Flakes (3%), Ground Cumin, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

Contains: Mustard

Net Contents

100g

Preparation and Usage

Serving suggestionUse to generously season a nicely oiled cut of steak roughly 30 minutes prior to cooking. Keep it close and top up on flavour during cooking. Poultry and seafood taste just as good when prepared in this way... A classic blend of sweet and spicy steakhouse flavour.

View all Seasoning, Herbs & Spices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here