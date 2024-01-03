Mazzetti Bianco Speciale White Condiment Yellow Label 250ml

Mazzetti White Condiment 250ml

Just like Balsamic, Mazzetti White Condiment is crafted in Modena using the finest Italian grapes.

Light-bodied and fruity with a hint of sweetness that makes it perfect for fish, salads or quick pickling.

Mazzetti White Condiment Bianco Speciale pairs well with fish and salads. White condiment is a great choice if you want to keep your dressings clear.

Recipe tips

Use on grain salads