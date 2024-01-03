We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Mazzetti Bianco Speciale White Condiment Yellow Label 250ml

Mazzetti Bianco Speciale White Condiment Yellow Label 250ml

£4.50

£1.80/100ml

Mazzetti White Condiment 250ml
Just like Balsamic, Mazzetti White Condiment is crafted in Modena using the finest Italian grapes.Light-bodied and fruity with a hint of sweetness that makes it perfect for fish, salads or quick pickling.Mazzetti White Condiment Bianco Speciale pairs well with fish and salads. White condiment is a great choice if you want to keep your dressings clear.Recipe tipsUse on grain salads
Acidity 5,5%
Mild and FruityGreat Taste Award 2022Pairs well with fish
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must, Antioxidant E224 (Sulphites)

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfect for dressing gourmet salads and grilled fish

