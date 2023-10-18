Wicked Kitchen Nana's Mushroom Bolognese 400g

Tomato and roasted eryngii king oyster mushroom sauce with cooked pasta, courgette, carrot and spinach. Grabbing veg by the bulbs! Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. Prepare for veg unleashed!

Our legendary family sauce recipe, slow-braised eryngii mushrooms and a pop of fresh veg

FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534 Wicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.

Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Tortiglioni Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato Passata, Tomato, Courgette (15%), King Oyster Mushroom (12%), Onion, Carrot, Tomato Juice, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Salt, Olive Oil, Paprika Flakes, Oregano, Cracked Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf, Leek, Tomato Purée, White Pepper, Bay Leaf

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

400g ℮