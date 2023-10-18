We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Nana's Mushroom Bolognese 400g

Wicked Kitchen Nana's Mushroom Bolognese 400g

£4.20

£10.50/kg

This product is available for delivery or collection until 03/12/2023
Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1817kJ
432kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
11.6g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.8g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.9g

high

32%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 479kJ / 114kcal

Tomato and roasted eryngii king oyster mushroom sauce with cooked pasta, courgette, carrot and spinach.Grabbing veg by the bulbs!Hi, we're Derek & Chad.We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.Prepare for veg unleashed!
Our legendary family sauce recipe, slow-braised eryngii mushrooms and a pop of fresh veg
FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534Wicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.
Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Tortiglioni Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato Passata, Tomato, Courgette (15%), King Oyster Mushroom (12%), Onion, Carrot, Tomato Juice, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Salt, Olive Oil, Paprika Flakes, Oregano, Cracked Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf, Leek, Tomato Purée, White Pepper, Bay Leaf

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

400g ℮

View all Vegan Pizza & Pasta

