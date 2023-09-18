We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

yfood Smooth Vanilla Ready to Drink Complete Meal 500ml

yfood Smooth Vanilla Ready to Drink Complete Meal 500ml

£3.50

£0.70/100ml

Lactose-free, vanilla flavour milk-based drink with added vitamins and minerals, with sweetener. Ultra heat treated.Maintaining a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important.
YFood is a complete, balanced ready-to-drink meal.
There is no planet B.Carbon neutralPackagingClimatePartner.com/15216-2011-1001
Ready-To-Drink Complete Meal26 vitamins & mineralsHigh in proteinFibreLactose-freeGluten-freeNo added sugarContains Naturally Occurring Sugars
Pack size: 500ML
High in proteinNo added sugar

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk, Water, Milk Protein, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Coconut Milk Powder, Gluten-Free Oat Fibre, Soluble Corn Fibre, Rice Powder (Rice Flour, Rice Starch, Rice Syrup), Vitamins (A, C, D, K, B1, B3, B5, B6, Folic Acid, Biotin), Minerals (Magnesium, Iron, Copper, Manganese, Selenium, Chromium, Molybdenum, Iodine), Emulsifier: Lecithin, Sweetener: Sucralose, Maltodextrin, Stabilisers: Gellan Gum, Processed Euchema Seaweed, Lactase, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Oats

Number of uses

Package (500 ml) contains one portion

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled. Shake well before opening.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

