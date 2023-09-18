We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Meatless Farm Chicken & Bacon Style Tortelloni 192g

Meatless Farm Chicken & Bacon Style Tortelloni 192g

£3.25

£1.69/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 pack (as sold) provides
Energy
1162kJ
277kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
8.6g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.95g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g (As Sold)

Pasta Parcels with a Plant-Based Filling, Chicken Style Seasoning, Bacon Style Flavouring and Dairy Alternatives to Cheese
FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
Plant BasedRich in ProteinLow SugarsSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 192G
Rich in ProteinLow Sugars

Ingredients

Plant-Based Filling (52%) (Water, Pea Protein, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Coconut, Olive, Sunflower) in varying proportions, Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion, Thickeners (E461, E407, E412), Vegetable Fibres (Pea, Potato), Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Preservative (E326), Modified Potato Starch, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Potato Starch, Vegetable Extracts (Chicory, Carrot), Garlic, Sugar, Black Pepper, Gluten Free Oat Fibre, Beech Smoked Water, Dried Fruit and Vegetables (Onion, Garlic, Tomato), Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (E270 (Dairy Free), E325), Modified Maize Starch, Smoked Salt, Antioxidant (E333), Sage, Colour (E160a)), Pasta (48%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Turmeric)

Allergy Information

May also contain Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

192g

