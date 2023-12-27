Tilda Tasty Sides Indian Black Dhal 250g

Indian Black Dhal Visit tilda.com

With Tilda® Tasty Sides, Tilda® is expanding beyond rice with new and unique ready to heat recipes inspired by flavours from all around the world. Delicious combinations of pulses & vegetables in a rich sauce, Tilda® Tasty Sides are helping you come up with delicious and balanced meals in minutes. Ready in 2 minutes in a microwave or 3 minutes on the hob at medium heat, Tilda® Tasty Sides are great to create quick & easy meals for lunch or dinner. Bursting with flavour, 1 of 5 a day, source of protein, high in fibre and under 250 kcal, there is no compromise on health or taste with Tilda® Tasty Sides. Tasty, easy, go! More info on tilda.com Tilda® Tasty Sides Indian Black Dhal is a delicious combination of black lentils, spinach and carrots in a creamy and silky sauce. - 1 of 5 a day, source of protein, high in fibre and under 250 kcal. - No artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. - Suitable for vegetarians. Create tasty meals in minutes with our Indian-inspired Black Dhal! Great for lunch or dinner alongside Pure Basmati rice. Ready in 2 mins in a microwave or 3 mins in a pan at medium heat. 250g = 1 serving

Tilda® is a multicultural British brand that has been the go-to choice for rice aficionados for 50 years. Founded back in London in 1970, we introduced Pure Basmati to rice-loving communities from around the world, who were looking for aromatic Basmati that they couldn’t find in the UK at the time. Today we are proud to sit at the heart of many dinner tables with our wide, delicious range including many Tilda® dry rice varieties as well as Tilda® Microwave Rice, Tilda® Kids and now Tilda® Tasty Sides. All Tilda products are made with carefully sourced, natural ingredients so they’re all nutritionally balanced and packed with natural goodness. Tilda® helps you elevate your plate by making choosing the right rice for the right dish easy. B Corp - Our ambition is to be one of the most trusted and responsible rice producers in the world. As a certified B Corporation, Tilda® believes in doing business that is good for people and the planet. We work closely with rice farmers, partnering to protect the environment and reduce the climate impacts of growing rice. We also support local communities through our long-standing partnership with The Felix Project and invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing to reduce the impacts of our products. Visit Tilda.com for more information about our B Corp certification and to view our annual Impact Report that provides transparency over our activities and progress.

Perfect with Pure Basmati Rice 1 of 5 a Day Source of Protein Under 250 Kcal Black Lentils, Spinach and Carrots in a Creamy Sauce Ready in 2 Minutes Chilli rating - Mild - 1 High in Fibre Nothing Artificial No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Cooked Urid Lentils (43%), Vegetables (17%) (Spinach, Carrots), Single Cream (Milk) (14%), Cooked Mung Dhal (8%), Tomatoes (Tomato, Tomato Juice), Caramelised Onions (Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar), Tomato Paste, Spices (1.5%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil and/or Sunflower Oil), Garlic, Salt, Ginger, Coriander, Red Chilli, Cumin Seeds

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

1 serving per pack: Serving size 250g

Net Contents

250g ℮

