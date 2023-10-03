We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Naturya Superfood Hot Chocolate Organic 300g

Naturya Superfood Hot Chocolate Organic 300g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£1.00/100g

Vegan

Superfood Organic Hot ChocolateFind delicious recipes and learn more at naturya.com and Instagram @naturya
Simply add your favourite hot milk to our Hot Chocolate to relax with our indulgent superfood drink. Using only organic ingredients this blend combines the rich flavour of cacao powder with maca to create a delicious and warming Hot Chocolate.Our superfood organic Hot Chocolate is high in fibre and rich in copper to support an active mind, nourishing energy levels and your immune system.Contributes to...EnergyCopper contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolismImmunityCopper contributes to the normal function of the immune systemNervous SystemCopper contributes to normal functioning of the nervous system
EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU AgricultureSoil Association Organic - Non-UK Agriculture
OrganicCacao blended with maca for an indulgent and relaxing hot chocolateSupports an active mindImmunity & energyHigh in fibreSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 300G
Energy Copper contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolismImmunity Copper contributes to the normal function of the immune systemNervous system Copper contributes to normal functioning of the nervous system
High in fibre

Ingredients

Organic Sugar, Organic Cacao Powder (41%), Organic Maca Powder (3%), Natural Flavouring, Cocoa Solids 41% minimum

Allergy Information

Packed in a facility that handles Peanuts and Nuts.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Create your Hot ChocolateCombine 4 heaped teaspoons (25g) of hot chocolate with 200ml of your favourite hot milk in a mug, mix thoroughly and enjoyTry this...Create a delicious mocha latteAdd to your favourite chocolate bakeMix into your porridge1 Teaspoon = 6g

View all Hot Chocolate & Cocoa

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here