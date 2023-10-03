Naturya Superfood Hot Chocolate Organic 300g

Superfood Organic Hot Chocolate Find delicious recipes and learn more at naturya.com and Instagram @naturya

Simply add your favourite hot milk to our Hot Chocolate to relax with our indulgent superfood drink. Using only organic ingredients this blend combines the rich flavour of cacao powder with maca to create a delicious and warming Hot Chocolate. Our superfood organic Hot Chocolate is high in fibre and rich in copper to support an active mind, nourishing energy levels and your immune system. Contributes to... Energy Copper contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism Immunity Copper contributes to the normal function of the immune system Nervous System Copper contributes to normal functioning of the nervous system

EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture Soil Association Organic - Non-UK Agriculture

Organic Cacao blended with maca for an indulgent and relaxing hot chocolate
High in fibre
Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 300G

High in fibre

Ingredients

Organic Sugar, Organic Cacao Powder (41%), Organic Maca Powder (3%), Natural Flavouring, Cocoa Solids 41% minimum

Allergy Information

Packed in a facility that handles Peanuts and Nuts.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Preparation and Usage