Tesco 2 Hot & Spicy Chicken Breast Fillet Burgers 210G

Tesco 2 Hot & Spicy Chicken Breast Fillet Burgers 210G

£2.25

£10.71/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One chicken burger
Energy
766kJ
183kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.1g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.64g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 782kJ / 187kcal

Chicken breast fillets in a crispy hot and spicy breadcrumb coating.
It is hard to find a menu without one, Burgers are a long standing menu item who's versatility means they have remained at the forefront of the foodie radar in recent years. The perfect base to be paired up with a sesame seed bun chunky slaw and potato wedges to enjoy the familiar flavour of southern fried spices. This product is made with 100% whole chicken fillet with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours.Hot & Spicy 100% WHOLE FILLET Chicken breast fillet in a hot & spicy breadcrumb coating
Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (72%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Semolina (Wheat), Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Paprika, Chipotle Chilli, Tomato Powder, Sunflower Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Allspice, Lemon Juice Powder, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Capsicum Extract, Lemon Oil, Yeast, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

210g e

