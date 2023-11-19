We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 4 Quarter Pounder Chicken Burger 454G

Tesco 4 Quarter Pounder Chicken Burger 454G

£2.50

£5.51/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One chicken burger
Energy
1082kJ
259kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
14.7g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1012kJ / 242kcal

Chopped and shaped chicken in a breadcrumb coating.
A lot of families are time poor, and with young children often eating at different times, they need crowd pleasing and quick to cook meals. Quarter pounder burgers are a safe bet which can be customised to any palette, whether it be with ketchup for the kids or trendy sriracha sauce for the adults This product is made with 100% chopped and shaped chicken with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours.BREADED JUICY & TENDER Succulent chicken coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
Pack size: 454MG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (55%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Wheat Starch, Salt, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika, Sage, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU Chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

454g e

