Tesco Free From 5 Angel Slice

Tesco Free From 5 Angel Slice

4(1)
£2.50

£0.50/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
755kJ
180kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.2g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.4g

high

22%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1842kJ / 439kcal

5 Gluten free cake slices filled with a vanilla flavoured frosting topped with a layer of white icing and an icing drizzle.
Layered sponge with vanilla flavour filling and icing for a soft, sweet treat.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Icing Sugar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Tapioca Starch, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Sweet Potato Concentrate, Broad Bean Flour, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Lutein), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

5 Servings

