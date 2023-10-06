Franco Manca Tiramisu 2x85g

Layered dessert made with coffee sauce soaked savoiardi biscuits, mascarpone cream and cocoa dusting. Find out more at www.francomanca.co.uk

Our founder Giuseppe Mascoli opened the first Franco Manca pizzeria in London's Brixton market in 2008. Giuseppe's Neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas topped with carefully sourced ingredients from small-scale suppliers. Quickly saw queues forming around the market. We've grown a lot since then, but what's never changed is our commitment to quality, authenticity and simplicity. We've applied that exact philosophy to our Franco Manca 'Post Pizza' dessert selection which has been created for you, by our Executive Chef Alfonso.

A classic Italian dessert Mascarpone cream Savoiardi biscuits soaked in arabica coffee Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Mascarpone (Milk) (16%), Glucose Syrup, Savoiardi Biscuits (8%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Salt), Glucose, Coconut Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Glucose Syrup Powder, Egg Yolk, Sorbitol Powder, Thickeners (Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Guar gum), Vegetable Fibre, Alcohol, Egg White Powder, Coffee, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Asters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Glycerol Mono Stearate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Cocoa Butter, Starch

Allergy Information

May also contain Soya and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Net Contents

2 x 85g