Tesco Finest Black Treacle Butter Aged Côte de Boeuf 1.8-2.9kg (Serves 4 to 6)

Tesco Finest Black Treacle Butter Aged Côte de Boeuf 1.8-2.9kg (Serves 4 to 6)

£101.50

£35.00/kg

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 3+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 22/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 250g
Energy
2913kJ
699kcal
35%of the reference intake
Fat
45.5g

high

65%of the reference intake
Saturates
22.5g

high

113%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.35g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1165kJ / 280kcal

Dry aged bone in ribeye beef joint coated in a blend of butter, full fat soft cheese and black treacle seasoned with garlic and herbs.
This 35 day dry aged côte de boeuf can be simply roasted to medium rare, medium or medium well, to suit your taste. Pair perfectly with a rich hollandaise sauce, which can be created using the cooking juices from the beef and the caramelised cheese curds to give an indulgently rich, full flavoured sauce to finish. Scan the QR code for our Chef's top recipe tips.This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended. Chef's Collection Prime centre cut 35 day dry aged côte de boeuf, encased in a black treacle, soft cheese and garlic & herb buttery melt.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (84%), Butter (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Black Treacle, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Garlic Purée, Salt, Mushroom Powder, Thyme, Rosemary, Cornflour.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

4-6 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove all packaging including paper and pad. Allow the joint to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.

