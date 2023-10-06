Tesco Finest Black Treacle Butter Aged Côte de Boeuf 1.8-2.9kg (Serves 4 to 6)

Dry aged bone in ribeye beef joint coated in a blend of butter, full fat soft cheese and black treacle seasoned with garlic and herbs.

This 35 day dry aged côte de boeuf can be simply roasted to medium rare, medium or medium well, to suit your taste. Pair perfectly with a rich hollandaise sauce, which can be created using the cooking juices from the beef and the caramelised cheese curds to give an indulgently rich, full flavoured sauce to finish. Scan the QR code for our Chef's top recipe tips. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended. Chef's Collection Prime centre cut 35 day dry aged côte de boeuf, encased in a black treacle, soft cheese and garlic & herb buttery melt.

INGREDIENTS: Beef (84%), Butter (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Black Treacle, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Garlic Purée, Salt, Mushroom Powder, Thyme, Rosemary, Cornflour.

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Made using British beef.

4-6 Servings

