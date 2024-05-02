Plenish Spirulina Detox 60ml Shot

Cold Pressed Apple and Cucumber Shot with Spirulina and Vitamins. Consume as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

What’s strong & zesty? Our Spirulina shot. Made from apple and cucumber with Spirulina and 100% of your daily dose of B1 and B2 vitamins to protect the body from oxidative stress.

It's all good. We make naturally delicious plant-based drinks out of the best ingredients on earth. We’ve made it our mission to protect the natural flavour that comes out of beautiful produce – which means we use only organic ingredients, and we add very little to them. No flavourings, no preservatives, no additives. No need.

100% of Your Daily Vitamin B1 & B2 No Added Sugar No Additives or Preservatives 100% Recycled Bottle

Pack size: 60ML

Riboflavin contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress

Ingredients

Apple* 70%, Cucumber* 14%, Lime Juice 9%, Lemon Juice, Spirulina Powder 0.1%, Vitamins (B1, B2), *Cold-Pressed

Allergy Information

Produced in an environment that handles Celery.

Net Contents

60ml ℮

