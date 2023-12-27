TENA MEN Washable Incontinence Boxer Black Size Large

TENA MEN W/ABLE BLK INCONTINENCE BOXER L

Washable, reusable boxers for light drips and smaller urine leaks

Washable protective boxers made for men with light drips and smaller urine leaks that can be washed and reused over and over again. These boxers have invisible built in protection for light incontinence but look and feel just like everyday underwear for men. And can be washed like them too. Simply wash them with the rest of your clothes at 40°C. TENA Men Washable Protective Boxers come in a stylish black color with a grey belt. The built-in Secure Absorption Zone has been ergonomically designed to lock in leaks exactly where it’s needed. Made with soft cotton, you can enjoy a comfortable, stretchy fit. You won’t even notice a difference from your other boxers. And when getting changed at the gym no one else will notice either. But you can be sure that you are protected and in control with these washable incontinence boxers for guys.

Wear, wash, reuse Easy to wash with the rest of your clothes at 40 degrees and reuse over and over again. Comfortable and stretchy Made for a great fit with the flexibility you need for your daily moves. Secure Absorption Zone absorbs leakage The secure absorption zone has been ergonomically designed to lock in leaks exactly where it’s needed. OEKO-TEX® certified All materials are certified as being free from substances that might be harmful to intimate areas. Made of cotton Made with soft cotton, not only do these boxers look good, they feel good too.

Net Contents

1 x Pants

Preparation and Usage