We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
TENA MEN Washable Incontinence Boxer Black Size Large

TENA MEN Washable Incontinence Boxer Black Size Large

No ratings yet
Write a review

£25.00

£25.00/each

TENA MEN W/ABLE BLK INCONTINENCE BOXER L
Washable, reusable boxers for light drips and smaller urine leaks
Washable protective boxers made for men with light drips and smaller urine leaks that can be washed and reused over and over again. These boxers have invisible built in protection for light incontinence but look and feel just like everyday underwear for men. And can be washed like them too. Simply wash them with the rest of your clothes at 40°C.TENA Men Washable Protective Boxers come in a stylish black color with a grey belt. The built-in Secure Absorption Zone has been ergonomically designed to lock in leaks exactly where it’s needed.Made with soft cotton, you can enjoy a comfortable, stretchy fit. You won’t even notice a difference from your other boxers. And when getting changed at the gym no one else will notice either. But you can be sure that you are protected and in control with these washable incontinence boxers for guys.
Wear, wash, reuseEasy to wash with the rest of your clothes at 40 degrees and reuse over and over again.Comfortable and stretchyMade for a great fit with the flexibility you need for your daily moves.Secure Absorption Zone absorbs leakageThe secure absorption zone has been ergonomically designed to lock in leaks exactly where it’s needed.OEKO-TEX® certifiedAll materials are certified as being free from substances that might be harmful to intimate areas.Made of cottonMade with soft cotton, not only do these boxers look good, they feel good too.

Net Contents

1 x Pants

Preparation and Usage

Medical Device

View all Men's Bladder Weakness

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here