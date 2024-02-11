We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Gym Kitchen Singapore Style Noodles 400g

The Gym Kitchen Singapore Style Noodles 400g

1.5(2)
£2.50

£6.25/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per (microwaved) pack
Energy
1532kJ
365kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
12.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

low

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.04g

low

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (microwaved) Per pack

Cooked noodles with chicken breast pieces, marinated pulled pork and mixed vegetables in a soya and sesame sauceWhat are Macros?Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: Carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
High in protein, 29g protein*31g carbs* per pack13g fat**Per meal
Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great. Hope you enjoy.
Food to Fuel365 Kcal Per Pack1 of Your 5 a DayCook Straight from FrozenChilly rating - Mild - 1Macro Counted
Pack size: 400G
High in protein

Ingredients

Sauce [Water, Onion, Spring Onion, Shiitake Mushroom, Garlic, Ginger Puree, Toasted Sesame Seed Oil, Lemon Juice, Ground Turmeric, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Stock (Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken Fat, Chicken Extract), Flavourings, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour), Soy Sauce (Water, Sugar, Soya Beans, Salt, Wheat), Red Chilli, Honey, Onion Powder, Sugar, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Salt, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fenugreek, Salt, Fennel, Chilli, Black Pepper, Garlic, Celery, Ginger, Rapeseed Oil), Thickener (Agar), Paprika Powder, Chilli Powder, Ground Fenugreek, White Pepper], Cooked Turmeric Noodles (23%) [Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Vegetable Mix (18%) [Carrot, Edamame Soya Beans, Red Pepper], Cooked Chicken Breast (14%) [Chicken, Cornstarch], Cooked Marinated Pulled Pork (6%) [Pork, Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Garlic Powder, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder, Smoke Flavouring), Sugar, Smoked Paprika]

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving.

Net Contents

400g ℮

