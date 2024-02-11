The Gym Kitchen Singapore Style Noodles 400g

Cooked noodles with chicken breast pieces, marinated pulled pork and mixed vegetables in a soya and sesame sauce What are Macros? Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: Carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).

High in protein, 29g protein* 31g carbs* per pack 13g fat* *Per meal

Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great. Hope you enjoy.

Food to Fuel 365 Kcal Per Pack 1 of Your 5 a Day Cook Straight from Frozen Chilly rating - Mild - 1 Macro Counted

Pack size: 400G

High in protein

Ingredients

Sauce [Water, Onion, Spring Onion, Shiitake Mushroom, Garlic, Ginger Puree, Toasted Sesame Seed Oil, Lemon Juice, Ground Turmeric, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Stock (Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken Fat, Chicken Extract), Flavourings, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour), Soy Sauce (Water, Sugar, Soya Beans, Salt, Wheat), Red Chilli, Honey, Onion Powder, Sugar, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Salt, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fenugreek, Salt, Fennel, Chilli, Black Pepper, Garlic, Celery, Ginger, Rapeseed Oil), Thickener (Agar), Paprika Powder, Chilli Powder, Ground Fenugreek, White Pepper], Cooked Turmeric Noodles (23%) [Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Vegetable Mix (18%) [Carrot, Edamame Soya Beans, Red Pepper], Cooked Chicken Breast (14%) [Chicken, Cornstarch], Cooked Marinated Pulled Pork (6%) [Pork, Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Garlic Powder, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder, Smoke Flavouring), Sugar, Smoked Paprika]

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving.

Net Contents

400g ℮