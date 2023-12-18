We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Doughlicious Dough-Chi Cookie Dough Sweet & Salty Popcorn Ice Cream 6x32g

£4.50

£2.34/100g

Vegetarian

Premium Popcorn Flavoured Ice Cream Wrapped in Vanilla Cookie DoughTry Our Other Amazing Flavours!Devour more at Doughlicious.co.ukDoughlicious is committed to corporate social responsibility and the environment. Please recycle your Doughlicious packaging. Recycle today for a better tomorrow.
For years, we've been doughvoted to making our Doughlicious treats mind-blowingly tasty, while being better for you and the perfect size for snacking anytime!These Cookie Dough & Ice Cream Bites are the ultimate luxury dessert!
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C023017, www.fsc.org
Cookie Dough with an Ice Cream SoulCrunchy Cookie CrumbsVanilla Cookie DoughPopcorn Ice CreamGluten FreeNon-GMONo palm oilVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 192G

Ingredients

Popcorn Flavoured Ice Cream (47%) [Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Popcorn Paste (5.7%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Modified Starch, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Flavourings), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglyceride of Fatty Acid, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acid), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carboxymethyl Cellulose), Salt], Gluten Free Oat Flour, Vegan Spread [Shea Butter, Water, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Carrot Juice, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Sunflower Oil Flavouring], Light Brown Unrefined Cane Sugar, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Gluten Free Oat Drink (Water, Gluten Free Oats, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Sea Salt, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon

Allergy Information

Produced on a production line that handles Egg and Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x 32g ℮

Preparation and Usage

We recommend you let your Dough-Chi thaw for 1-2 minutes before consuming.

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

