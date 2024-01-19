Oxo Teriyaki Marinade 280g

Take your meat, fish or vegetable dishes up a notch and treat your taste buds by adding a dash of our teriyaki marinade. This classic Japanese seasoning packs a punch with a rich flavour that's equal parts sweet and salty (umami lovers, this one's for you). Simply drizzle some of this sweet and sticky sauce on top of tender chicken, juicy steak, or veggies and leave it to marinate for 10 minutes before cooking, grilling or placing on the barbecue. Marinade your salmon fillets with OXO Sticky Teriyaki Marinade for a delectably sweet taste - try serving with fluffy basmati rice and grilled asparagus. Alternatively, why not try it as a tasty dip for your snacks and meals? At OXO, we've spent over 100 years elevating home cooking around the country, so you can rely on us to bring some magic to midweek meals. Bring big flavour to the table with our easy-to-use Sticky Teriyaki Marinade.

Bring the flavour to the table with Oxo Rubs & Marinades

OXO trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.

OXO Sticky Teriyaki Marinade Sauce Suitable for vegetarians Half of a jar will coat 4 chicken breasts Simply pour sauce over meat, fish or vegetables before cooking Marinades in only 10 minutes

Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Molasses, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), White Wine, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Ground Ginger

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This bottle contains approximately 4 portions

Net Contents

280g ℮

Preparation and Usage