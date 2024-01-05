Pork Farms 4pk Vegan Pork Pies 260g

Pea protein blended with seasonings, spices and herbs, baked in pastry.

Welcome to Pork Farms! Proud bakers and master pie makers since 1931. We've taken all our pork pie knowhow to create the perfect porkless pie for all our vegan fans. Perfectly seasoned pea protein wrapped in a crisp, flavoursome pastry, we hope you agree this is plant-based perfection!

Good Honest Pies 100% Plant Based Seasoned Pea Protein in Our Hot Water Crust Pastry Ready to eat Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 260G

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Modified Potato Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan, Konjac, Locust Bean Gum, Potassium Chloride), Dextrose, Cornflour, Wheat Protein, White Pepper, Onion Powder, Coriander, Mace, Nutmeg, Flavouring Preparation, Ginger, Colour (Beetroot Red), Pimento, Thyme, Paprika

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

260g ℮