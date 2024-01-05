We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pork Farms 4pk Vegan Pork Pies 260g

Pork Farms 4pk Vegan Pork Pies 260g

Vegan

Pea protein blended with seasonings, spices and herbs, baked in pastry.
Welcome to Pork Farms! Proud bakers and master pie makers since 1931. We've taken all our pork pie knowhow to create the perfect porkless pie for all our vegan fans. Perfectly seasoned pea protein wrapped in a crisp, flavoursome pastry, we hope you agree this is plant-based perfection!
Good Honest Pies100% Plant BasedSeasoned Pea Protein in Our Hot Water Crust PastryReady to eatSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 260G

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Modified Potato Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan, Konjac, Locust Bean Gum, Potassium Chloride), Dextrose, Cornflour, Wheat Protein, White Pepper, Onion Powder, Coriander, Mace, Nutmeg, Flavouring Preparation, Ginger, Colour (Beetroot Red), Pimento, Thyme, Paprika

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

260g ℮

