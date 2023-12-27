Tilda Tasty Sides Mexican Fajita 250g

Mexican Fajita Visit tilda.com

With Tilda® Tasty Sides, Tilda® is expanding beyond rice with new and unique ready to heat recipes inspired by flavours from all around the world. Delicious combinations of pulses & vegetables in a rich sauce, Tilda® Tasty Sides are helping you come up with delicious and balanced meals in minutes. Ready in 2 minutes in a microwave or 3 minutes on the hob at medium heat, Tilda® Tasty Sides are great to create quick & easy meals for lunch or dinner. Bursting with flavour, 1 of 5 a day, source of protein, high in fibre and under 250 kcal, there is no compromise on health or taste with Tilda® Tasty Sides. Tasty, easy, go! Tilda® Tasty Sides Mexican Fajita is a tasty combination of beans, sweetcorn and red pepper in a smoky tomato sauce. - 1 of 5 a day, source of protein, high in fibre and under 250 kcal. - No artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. - Suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Create tasty meals in minutes with our Mexican-inspired Fajita! Great for lunch or dinner alongside Brown Basmati rice or wrapped up in a burrito. You could also try it with Lime & Coriander rice rice or Spicy Mexican rice. Ready in 2 mins in a microwave or 3 mins in a pan at medium heat. 250g = 1 serving

Tilda® is a multicultural British brand that has been the go-to choice for rice aficionados for 50 years. Founded back in London in 1970, we introduced Pure Basmati to rice-loving communities from around the world, who were looking for aromatic Basmati that they couldn’t find in the UK at the time. Today we are proud to sit at the heart of many dinner tables with our wide, delicious range including many Tilda® dry rice varieties as well as Tilda® Microwave Rice, Tilda® Kids and now Tilda® Tasty Sides. All Tilda products are made with carefully sourced, natural ingredients so they’re all nutritionally balanced and packed with natural goodness. Tilda® helps you elevate your plate by making choosing the right rice for the right dish easy. B Corp - Our ambition is to be one of the most trusted and responsible rice producers in the world. As a certified B Corporation, Tilda® believes in doing business that is good for people and the planet. We work closely with rice farmers, partnering to protect the environment and reduce the climate impacts of growing rice. We also support local communities through our long-standing partnership with The Felix Project and invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing to reduce the impacts of our products. Visit Tilda.com for more information about our B Corp certification and to view our annual Impact Report that provides transparency over our activities and progress.

Perfect with Brown Basmati Rice 1 of 5 a Day Source of Protein Under 250 Kcal Beans, Sweetcorn & Red Pepper in Tomato Sauce Ready in 2 Minutes Chilli rating - Mild - 1 High in Fibre Nothing Artificial No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians + Vegans

Pack size: 250G

Source of Protein High in Fibre

Cooked Black Beans (28%), Vegetables (25%) (Sweetcorn, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions), Cooked Black Eye Beans (22%), Tomatoes (9%) (Tomato, Tomato Juice), Tomato Paste (4.5%), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Onion Powder, Coriander, Smoked Paprika (1%), Cornflour, Date Powder, Salt, Garlic Puree, Ground Paprika, Ground Cumin, Molasses, Natural Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Powder, Ground Coriander, Garlic Powder, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Garlic Granules, Dried Red Pepper, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Lime Zest, Cumin Seeds, Dried Oregano, Onion Extract, Chipotle Chilli, Jalapeno Powder, White Wine Vinegar, Natural Flavouring, Dried Parsley, Garlic Extract

1 serving per pack: Serving size 250g

250g ℮

