Wicked Kitchen Meat Free Hoisin & Rice 380g

Wicked Kitchen Meat Free Hoisin & Rice 380g

£4.20

£11.05/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2400kJ
569kcal
29%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 678kJ / 161kcal

Cooked fried rice with red pepper, carrot and peas, shredded wheat and pea protein in a hoisin sauce, served with cabbage, mangetout and coriander.Grabbing veg by the bulbs!Hi, we're Derek & chad.We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the university of common sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
Plant-based Chinese inspired takeaway. Wheat and pea protein in a sweet hoisin sauce with fried rice, mangetout and cabbage
FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.orgWicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.
Prepare for veg unleashed!Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

Cooked Fried Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Red Pepper, Carrot, Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Sea Salt, Molasses, Soya Bean, Wheat, Cornflour, Yeast Extract Powder, Wheat Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Onion, Salt, Flavourings, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Clove Powder, Garlic Powder, Water, Cabbage (6%), Mangetout, Sugar, Textured Wheat and Pea Protein (15%) [Textured Wheat Protein Pea Protein], Wheat Gluten, Potato Protein, Soya Bean, Glucose Syrup, Pea Protein, Sunflower Oil, Coriander, Pea Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Cornflour, Dextrose, Malted Barley Extract, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Ground Star Anise, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Wheat Flour, Ginger Powder, Ground Aniseed, Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

380g ℮

