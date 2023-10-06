Dole Kids Mixed Fruit in Orange Jelly 4 x 93g

Orange flavoured jelly with mixed fruit. (Pineapple and papaya pieces in white grape and orange juice blend from concentrate). Nutri-score was developed by independent scientists and is widely used in Europe. Score A is given to products with the healthiest composition and E to the least healthy ones.

100% Fruit in fruit juice jelly (with other natural ingredients), natural fruit sugars only, high in vitamin C, no artificial colours or flavourings.

Natural Fruit Sugar Only Tropical Goodness Since 1901 BPA-Free Packaging Gluten and Nut Free High in Vitamin C No Artificial Colours or Flavourings Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 372G

High in Vitamin C

Ingredients

White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Fruit Pieces (11%) [Pineapple, Papaya], Orange Juice from Concentrate (17%) [Water, Orange Juice Concentrate], Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Dextrin, Calcium Lactate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Natural Flavours, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Colours (Beta Carotene, Radish, Apple and Blackcurrant Concentrates), Steviol Glycosides from Stevia

Allergy Information

Free From: Nuts

Net Contents

4 x 93g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours

Lower age limit

36 Months