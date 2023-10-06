We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dole Kids Mixed Fruit in Orange Jelly 4 x 93g

Dole Kids Mixed Fruit in Orange Jelly 4 x 93g

£1.80

£0.48/100g

Vegan

Orange flavoured jelly with mixed fruit. (Pineapple and papaya pieces in white grape and orange juice blend from concentrate).Nutri-score was developed by independent scientists and is widely used in Europe. Score A is given to products with the healthiest composition and E to the least healthy ones.
100% Fruit in fruit juice jelly (with other natural ingredients), natural fruit sugars only, high in vitamin C, no artificial colours or flavourings.
Natural Fruit Sugar OnlyTropical Goodness Since 1901BPA-Free PackagingGluten and Nut FreeHigh in Vitamin CNo Artificial Colours or FlavouringsSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 372G
High in Vitamin C

Ingredients

White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Fruit Pieces (11%) [Pineapple, Papaya], Orange Juice from Concentrate (17%) [Water, Orange Juice Concentrate], Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Dextrin, Calcium Lactate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Natural Flavours, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Colours (Beta Carotene, Radish, Apple and Blackcurrant Concentrates), Steviol Glycosides from Stevia

Allergy Information

Free From: Nuts

Net Contents

4 x 93g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

Lower age limit

36 Months

