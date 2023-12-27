We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lindt Lindor 70% Dark Chocolate Easter Egg with Cocoa Truffles 260g

£12.50

£4.81/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024

LINDT DARK CHOCOLATE EGG WITH LINDOR 70% COCOA TRUFFLES
Wherever and whenever you take a LINDOR moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.When you unwrap LINDOR and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.LINDOR, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
70% cocoaLindt Dark Chocolate Egg with LINDOR 70% Cocoa TrufflesHIGHLY METABLE
Pack size: 260G

Contains: Barley, Milk, SoyaMay Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Peanuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts

260g ℮

70% cocoa
DARK CHOCOLATE EGGLINDOR DARK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES WITH A SMOOTH MELTING FILLING

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Low Fat Cocoa, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 70% minimum

Contains: Barley, Milk, SoyaMay Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Peanuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts

KEEP COOLSTORE IN A COOL AND DRY PLACE. Best before: see base

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2624kJ / 634kcal
Fat53g
-of which saturates38g
Carbohydrate29g
-of which sugars25g
Protein6.6g
Salt0.03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

