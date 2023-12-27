We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Maltesers Mini Bunnies Orange Chocolate Bag 58g

Maltesers Mini Bunnies Orange Chocolate Bag 58g

£1.50

£2.59/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1x = 11.6g
Energy
260kJ
62kcal
3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2244kJ

Milk chocolate with a malt filling (21%) and honeycombed pieces (3.7%).
Individually wrapped mini bunnies
Orange Chocolate Bunnies Full of Crunchy, Creamy DelightSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 58G

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Citric Acid, Wheat Flour, Natural Orange Flavouring, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Sweet Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain: Egg.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 11.6g

Net Contents

58g ℮

