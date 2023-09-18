We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wasabi Chicken Teriyaki Yakisoba Noodles 430g

Wasabi Chicken Teriyaki Yakisoba Noodles 430g

£4.50

£10.46/kg

Fried wheat noodles with cabbage, white onion, carrot, green pea, served with teriyaki sauce, chargrilled chicken thigh mixed with carrot and edamame beanWanna chat?Can't wait to hear from you. Say 'konnichiwa' to hi@wasabi.uk.com and discover more tantalising flavours online... wasabi.uk.com
Succulent chargrilled chicken pieces, marinated in a sweet & savoury teriyaki sauce, on rich flavoursome noodlesTaking inspiration from his time as a chef in Tokyo, Mr Kim has expertly married his sweet and savoury teriyaki sauce with rich, flavoursome noodles, to create this one-of-a-kind dish.Sure to be a favourite among many.
Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - All so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home.
Authentic Japanese: in a box
Pack size: 430G

Ingredients

Vegetable Fried Noodle (49%) (Wheat Noodles (Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (E330), Firming Agents (E501, E500)), Rapeseed Oil, Cabbage, Noodle Sauce (Yakisoba Sauce (Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Onion Puree, Molasses, Tamarind Paste, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Cloves, Ginger Puree), Teriyaki Sauce (Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Wine (Sulphur Dioxide), Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spice Extracts, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder), Stir-Fried Sauce (Water, Sugar, Salt, Molasses, Yeast Extract, Non-Modified Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic Extract), Dark Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Flour), Sugar, Flavour Enhancer (E621)), White Onion, Green Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Sesame Oil), Teriyaki Sauce (26%) (Water, Sugar, Teriyaki Sauce (Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol (Ethanol)), Water, Sake (Water, Rice, Koji, Yeast), Thickeners (E1422, E415), Colour (E150(c))), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Mirin (Glucose Syrup, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Fermented Rice Alcohol (Water, Rice, Alcohol, Salt, Rice Malt), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Cane Molasses), Potato Starch, Dark Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Flour), Garlic Puree, Sesame Oil, Honey, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Flavour Enhancer (E621)), Chargrilled Chicken Thigh (16%) (Chicken Thigh, Marinade Mix (Water, Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E500), Spirit Vinegar Powder, Tapioca Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup)), Carrot, Edamame Bean (Soybean)

Allergy Information

Produced in a production kitchen that uses or handles Fish and Crustaceans. For allergens, including cereal Containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

We think this is the perfect portion for one

Net Contents

430g

