Oxo Honey Glazed Marinade 280g

Honey Glazed Marinade

Add a lip-smacking flavour to your meals with our quick honey glazed marinade. This delicious sauce brings a tenderness and richness to your food – you can use it to elevate your go-to chicken, veggies or pork dishes by drizzling our honey glaze on top, then leaving for 10 minutes before cooking. It's great for grilling, oven baking, or even break it out on sunny days to cement your place as master of the BBQ. Why not try marinating some pork belly with OXO Honey Glazed Marinade for a sweet amber glaze – then once ready, slice and serve with a fresh salad. At OXO we've been making meals magical for over 100 years, so you can rely on us to bring some magic to midweek meals – with our easy-to-use Honey Glazed Marinade. Bring big flavour to the table.

OXO trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.

OXO Honey Glazed Marinade Suitable for vegetarians Half of a jar will coat 4 chicken breasts Simply pour sauce over meat, fish or vegetables before cooking Marinades in only 10 minutes

Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (56%), Honey (10%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Molasses, Modified Tapioca Starch, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Colour (Plain Caramel), Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Dried Chipotle Chilli, Ground Ginger, Ground White Pepper, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This bottle contains approximately 4 portions

Net Contents

280g ℮

Preparation and Usage