Oxo Honey Glazed Marinade 280g

4.8(28)
£2.50

£0.89/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/4 bottle (70g) as sold
Energy
327kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.6g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.7g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 467kJ

Honey Glazed Marinade
Add a lip-smacking flavour to your meals with our quick honey glazed marinade. This delicious sauce brings a tenderness and richness to your food – you can use it to elevate your go-to chicken, veggies or pork dishes by drizzling our honey glaze on top, then leaving for 10 minutes before cooking. It's great for grilling, oven baking, or even break it out on sunny days to cement your place as master of the BBQ. Why not try marinating some pork belly with OXO Honey Glazed Marinade for a sweet amber glaze – then once ready, slice and serve with a fresh salad. At OXO we've been making meals magical for over 100 years, so you can rely on us to bring some magic to midweek meals – with our easy-to-use Honey Glazed Marinade. Bring big flavour to the table.
OXO trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
OXO Honey Glazed MarinadeSuitable for vegetariansHalf of a jar will coat 4 chicken breastsSimply pour sauce over meat, fish or vegetables before cookingMarinades in only 10 minutes
Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (56%), Honey (10%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Molasses, Modified Tapioca Starch, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Colour (Plain Caramel), Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Dried Chipotle Chilli, Ground Ginger, Ground White Pepper, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This bottle contains approximately 4 portions

Net Contents

280g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Cooking / Serving InstructionsPre-heat a fan oven to 190°C.Place 1kg chicken wings in a bowl.Pour over marinade, ensuring all of the chicken is covered, marinade for 10 minutes.Place the marinated chicken in an oven proof dish and cook for 30 minutes.Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.Simply pour over your meat & leave to marinate for 10 minutes before cooking, grilling, or placing on your BBQ

