Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunky Ultimate Easter Egg 400g

£12.00

£3.00/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Hollow milk chocolate egg with one bag of milk chocolates.Cocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade FoundationWWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
Creamy Cadbury dairy milk Easter Egg with an extra thick shell combined with individually wrapped Cadbury dairy milk chunksYour Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury dairy milk
Hollow milk chocolate egg - 12 portions per hollow eggMilk chocolates - Approximately 4 portions per pack
For Someone SpecialWith Individual Wrapped Chunks100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaHide an Egg for Someone You LoveSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 400G

Allergy Information

Contains: MilkMay Contain: Nuts

Net Contents

400g ℮

Each 22.4 g contains
Energy
500kJ
120kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

-

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

-

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2231 kJ
1 Ultimate Egg1 Bag of Chunks

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 2 pieces (22.4 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2231 kJ500 kJ8400 kJ /
-534 kcal120 kcal2000 kcal
Fat30 g6.8 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g3.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate57 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars56 g13 g90 g
Fibre2.1 g0.5 g-
Protein7.4 g1.6 g50 g
Salt0.24 g0.05 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

