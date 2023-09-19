We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Alpro This is Not M*lk Semi Chilled Oat Drink 750ml

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 100 ml serving contains:
Energy
196kJ
47kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

-

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196 kJ / 47 kcal

Oat drink with added calcium, iodine and vitamin D2, flash pasteurised.Find recipes on alpro.comJoin the Plant-Based MovementWhy not glass? Our carton is made with sustainably grown plant material instead. So, less energy & lower CO₂!**Tetra Pak® carton, made with certified sustainable sugar cane, has lower energy impact and carbon footprint vs. other materials.More at alpro.com/betterpacks
Congrats! You picked a delicious drink low in saturated fat and sugars. Plus, it's also a source of calcium. Yay!We Nailed It! This is Not MilkClose your eyes and let that irresistible fresh and creamy taste delight you. Simply chilled.Splash it in your break-fast bowl, coffee cup or drink it straight from the glass. It's so deliciously versatile. Just enjoy it any which way you like.
Tetra Pak® Tetra Rex®Tetra Pak® supports FSC®FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
Made from OatPlant-Based with CalciumPlant-Based YumminessFoamable in coffeeNaturally lactose freeFree from dairyDelicious Fresh Taste!100% European OatsChilled for Fresh TasteSource of vitamin D2 & iodineSource of calciumLow in sugarsSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 750ML
Source of vitamin D2 & iodineSource of calciumLow in sugarsNaturally low in saturated fat

Ingredients

Oat Base (95.3%) (Water, Oat (8.3%)), Sunflower Oil, Soluble Corn Fiber, Sugar, Pea Protein, Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Flavourings, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Potassium Iodide, Vitamin D2

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well. Can be used hot or cold, in all cooking applications as an alternative to milk.Glug it, splash it, pour it, bake it

