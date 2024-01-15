Tex Mex Feast Pulled Pork Taco Bowl 380g
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Plain Tortilla [Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid, Disodium Diphosphate), Sugar, Salt], Red Pepper, Long Grain Rice, Yellow Pepper, Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Cooked Pork (5%) [Pork, Maize Starch, Salt], Black Turtle Beans, Pinto Beans, Onion, Tomato Passata, Water, Jalapeño Chilli, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cane Molasses, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Smoked Sugar, Paprika Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Cumin Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Chilli Powder, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Oregano, Basil, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Clove Powder, Bay Leaf, Cayenne Pepper.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (172g**)
|Energy
|746kJ / 177kcal
|1283kJ / 305kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|23.5g
|40.4g
|Sugars
|5.5g
|9.5g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|6.2g
|Protein
|7.5g
|12.8g
|Salt
|0.70g
|1.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 344g.
|-
|-
