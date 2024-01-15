We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tex Mex Feast Pulled Pork Taco Bowl 380g

Tex Mex Feast Pulled Pork Taco Bowl 380g

£4.50

£4.50/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1283kJ
305kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.5g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.20g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 746kJ / 177kcal

Tortilla filled with a rice and black turtle bean mix, cooked pork in a tomato sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and green jalapeño chilli.
Tear & share tortilla, filled with smoky pulled pork, spicy rice, roasted peppers, cheese and jalapeños
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Plain Tortilla [Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid, Disodium Diphosphate), Sugar, Salt], Red Pepper, Long Grain Rice, Yellow Pepper, Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Cooked Pork (5%) [Pork, Maize Starch, Salt], Black Turtle Beans, Pinto Beans, Onion, Tomato Passata, Water, Jalapeño Chilli, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cane Molasses, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Smoked Sugar, Paprika Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Cumin Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Chilli Powder, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Oregano, Basil, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Clove Powder, Bay Leaf, Cayenne Pepper.

 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

380g e

