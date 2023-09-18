Dash Lime Infused Sparkling Water 4x330ml

Sparkling Spring Water with Lime Extract and Natural Flavours. Dash Water - At Dash we work with Climate Partner to calculate and offset our carbon footprint, making our business and products officially carbon neutral.

Water. Bubbles. Wonky* Fruit. *We infuse our super tasty sparkling waters with real, wonky fruit. That's the bent, crushed, curved, knobbly, misshapen fruit which others say no to. By accepting the misfits we are helping to fight food waste. British spring water - Freshly sprung from our splendid isles and pure in every way. Bubbles - A natural lift without the sugar, fake flavours or calories. Wonky fruit - Fighting food waste by accepting misfits. We judge on taste not looks.

In case you're interested, the multipack score differs to the single can score due to the additional cardboard packaging. But like everything we do at Dash, we're working on ways to minimise this.

Climate Footprint: 0.15kg CO2e per can (0.40kg CO2e per kg). Source: ClimatePartner. Climate Footprint 0.15 kg CO2e/can - Climate Partner 21065-2212-1001 Production of our cans includes recycled aluminium, which requires just 5% of the energy needed to produce virgin aluminium. So, please recycle your DASH cans along with this box. Together, we can make a difference.

No Calories No Sugar No Sweeteners

Pack size: 1320ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Lime Extract, Natural Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serve ice cold

Additives