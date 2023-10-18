We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 2 Southern Fried Chicken Breast Fillet Burgers 210G

Tesco 2 Southern Fried Chicken Breast Fillet Burgers 210G

£2.25

£10.71/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One chicken burger
Energy
733kJ
175kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.73g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 178kcal

Chicken breast fillets in a crispy southern fried breadcrumb coating.
It is hard to find a menu without one. Burgers are a long standing menu item who's versatility means they have remained at the forefront of the foodie radar in recent years. The perfect base to be paired up with a sesame seed bun, chunky slaw and potato wedges to enjoy the familiar flavour of southern fried spices. This product is made with 100% whole chicken fillet with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours.Southern Fried 100% WHOLE FILLET Chicken breast fillet in a southern fried breadcrumb coating
Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (72%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Red Lentils, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Black Pepper, Fennel, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Black Pepper Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Potato Starch, Onion Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

210g e

