We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Finest British Piccobella Tomatoes 220g

Tesco Finest British Piccobella Tomatoes 220g

No ratings yet
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Guideline Daily Amounts

100g as sold
Energy
86kJ
21kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 108kJ / 26kcal

Finest British Piccobella Cherry Tomatoes
Expertly grown in the UK and selected for their intensely sweet flavour and distinctive aroma. Developed by trusted growers, this premium variety is harvested by hand to ensure the best quality. Each tomato is bursting with intensely sweet juice and a classic tomato aroma. Wonderfully versatile, delicious as a snack or a base to soups and sauces.Expertly grown in the UK and selected for their intensely sweet flavour and distinctive aroma. Developed by trusted growers, this premium variety is harvested by hand to ensure the best quality. Each tomato is bursting with intensely sweet juice and a classic tomato aroma. Wonderfully versatile, delicious as a snack or a base to soups and sauces.
Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

Tomato

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Number of uses

Approx. 2 / 5 Servings

Net Contents

220g e

Preparation and Usage

Wash before use

View all Tomatoes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here