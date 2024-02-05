We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fajita Chicken Wrap

Tesco Fajita Chicken Wrap

£2.85

£2.85/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1659kJ
395kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
13.8g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.6g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.87g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 902kJ / 215kcal

Chicken breast in a spicy tomato sauce, with sweetcorn, red pepper, black turtle beans, red Cheddar cheese, crème fraîche and lettuce in a tomato tortilla wrap.
Our chef's recipe layers tender chicken breast, spicy beans & coloured Cheddar in a spicy tomato salsa with crème fraîche & lettuce in a tomato wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAYHAND WRAPPED

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (21%), Water, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Lettuce, Sweetcorn, Tomato Paste, Palm Oil, Red Pepper, Black Turtle Beans, Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk), Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Humectant (Glycerol), White Wine Vinegar, Tomato Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Tomato, Paprika, Wheat Fibre, Bell Pepper Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Basil, Spirit Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin, Coriander Powder, Onion Powder, Parsley.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

