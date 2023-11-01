Heinz French Onion Soup 400G

French Onion Soup with Red Wine

Bring home the unmistakable taste of a traditional French onion soup. With real onion pieces this flavoursome soup has a hint of red wine for a full and rich taste.

Warming Hearts Since 1910 Nothing says 'home' like a deliciously warming bowlful of Heinz soup.

Low Sugar Low Fat Only Trusted Ingredients No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Water, Onions (24%), Tomatoes, Modified Cornflour, Red Wine (1%), Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Colour - Plain Caramel, Cornflour, Herb Extracts, Yeast Extract, Salt, Flavouring, Spice

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Net Contents

400g ℮

