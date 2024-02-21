We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kit Kat Chunky Milk Chocolate Large Easter Egg 190g

£3.00

£1.58/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Milk chocolate egg with one KitKat chunky bar (crispy wafer finger covered with thick milk chocolate (68%))Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.Find out more at ra.org.www.kitkat.co.ukwww.facebook.com/kitkatukGood to rememberEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
Celebrate your Easter with Kit Kat Chunky Large Easter Egg!! The KITKAT Large Egg comes with a smooth creamy milk chocolate egg with a full size bar of KITKAT Chunky Milk! KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT 2 Finger, or our KITKAT Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Easter Egg.So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT.
Have you tried our KitKat Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg?
Creamy milk chocolate egg with 1 full size KitKat Chunky Milk chocolate bar.No artificial colours, flavours or preservativesRainforest Alliance certified Cocoa
Pack size: 190G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, WheatMay Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Net Contents

190g

Preparation and Usage

Share or Save Your Chocolate EggKnow Your ServingsMilk Chocolate Egg Shell1/8 Egg = 1 ServingKnow Your ServingsKitkat Chunky1 Bar = 1 Serving

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Milk Chocolate Egg ShellKitKat Chunky

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavourings, Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

Storage

Store cool and dryFor best before end see base

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer barReference Intake*% RI*
Energy2118kJ848kJ8400kJ
-506kcal203kcal2000kcal10%
Fat25.2g10.1g70g14%
of which: saturates13.9g5.6g20g28%
Carbohydrate61.9g24.8g260g10%
of which: sugars51.3g20.5g90g23%
Fibre2.2g0.9g--
Protein6.8g2.7g50g5%
Salt0.22g0.09g6g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains 1 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

