Kit Kat Chunky Milk Chocolate Large Easter Egg 190g

Milk chocolate egg with one KitKat chunky bar (crispy wafer finger covered with thick milk chocolate (68%)) Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.

Celebrate your Easter with Kit Kat Chunky Large Easter Egg!! The KITKAT Large Egg comes with a smooth creamy milk chocolate egg with a full size bar of KITKAT Chunky Milk! KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT 2 Finger, or our KITKAT Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Easter Egg. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT.

Have you tried our KitKat Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg?

Creamy milk chocolate egg with 1 full size KitKat Chunky Milk chocolate bar. No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Rainforest Alliance certified Cocoa

Pack size: 190G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Net Contents

190g

Preparation and Usage

Share or Save Your Chocolate Egg Know Your Servings Milk Chocolate Egg Shell 1/8 Egg = 1 Serving Know Your Servings Kitkat Chunky 1 Bar = 1 Serving

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives