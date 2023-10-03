We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jus-Rol Ready to Bake Cinnamon Swirl Kit 6 pack 320g

1(5)
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each cinnamon swirl with icing sugar (53g) uncooked contains:
Energy
860kJ
205kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.3g

-

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

-

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.0g

-

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.57g

-

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1613 kJ / 385 kcal

Chilled uncooked dough with a pot of cinnamon preparation and a pot of icing sugar.Why not check out www.jusrol.co.uk for some recipe ideas!
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C113632, www.fsc.org© General Mills.
Freshly baked in minutes!Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Dough (76%): Wheat Flour, Margarine (Vegetable Fats and Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and -Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid)), Water, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Potassium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Ethyl Alcohol, Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Magnesium Chloride), Colour (Carotenes), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Cinnamon preparation (15%): Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Cinnamon (5%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Icing Sugar (9%): Powdered Sugar

Allergy Information

Dough may contain Milk. Cinnamon preparation may contain Milk, Soy, Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 6 portions

Net Contents

320g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Icing preparation:1. Empty the pot with icing sugar into a bowl, add 1-1 1/2 teaspoons of water, stir well to separate any sugar lumps.2. Allow cinnamon swirls to cool slightly, then drizzle the icing on top of baked cinnamon swirls.Note: Adjust icing consistency with more or less water until you achieve the desired thickness.Tip: For a glossy appearance slightly warm 2 tablespoons of apricot jam and brush on top of freshly baked swirls, allow to cool slightly, then drizzle the icing on top and enjoy!

