Jus-Rol Ready to Bake Cinnamon Swirl Kit 6 pack 320g

Chilled uncooked dough with a pot of cinnamon preparation and a pot of icing sugar. Why not check out www.jusrol.co.uk for some recipe ideas!

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C113632, www.fsc.org © General Mills.

Freshly baked in minutes! Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Dough (76%): Wheat Flour, Margarine (Vegetable Fats and Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and -Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid)), Water, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Potassium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Ethyl Alcohol, Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Magnesium Chloride), Colour (Carotenes), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Cinnamon preparation (15%): Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Cinnamon (5%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Icing Sugar (9%): Powdered Sugar

Allergy Information

Dough may contain Milk. Cinnamon preparation may contain Milk, Soy, Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 6 portions

Net Contents

320g ℮

Preparation and Usage