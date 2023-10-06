Aunt Bessie's Sage & Onion Yorkshire Pudding Mix 120G

Yorkshire Pudding Mix with Sage & Onion. For all my latest news, tasty recipe ideas and competitions. For a Sustainable Tomorrow Making a difference with responsibly soured and prepared food every day WWW.AUNTBESSIES.CO.UK/OUR-SUSTAINABLE-PATH

Our Sage & Onion Yorkshires are hearty, golden and wholesome and, full of flavour too. Just add a couple of eggs and water, mix and watch them rise until they're golden & crispy. Make sure the oil in your tray is hot before pouring the batter, for the very best Yorkshire.

Why not try our... Heart-warming Dumpling Mix with Cracked Black Pepper

Produced under licence from Nomad Foods Europe Limited. The Aunt Bessie's logo and device are the registered trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited.

Just add two eggs & water Makes 12 Yorkshires Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Dried Egg, Onion Powder, Sage, Sage Flavour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This Pack Makes 12 Yorkshire Puddings

Net Contents

120g ℮

Preparation and Usage