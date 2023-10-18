We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kalms Day 96 Tablets

Kalms Day 96 Tablets

Kalms Day 96 Tablets
A traditional herbal medicinal product used for the temporary relief of: Symptoms associated with stress such as mild anxiety based on traditional use only.
THR Certification Mark
A traditional herbal medicinal product used for the temporary relief of the symptoms associated with stress

Ingredients

Active ingredients per coated tablet: 26mg of Extract (as Dry Extract) From Valerian Root (Valeriana Officinalis L.) (Equivalent to 104-130mg of Valerian Root), Extraction Solvent: Ethanol 60% v/v, Also contains Sucrose, (see leaflet for further information)

Net Contents

96 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsFor temporary relief of symptoms associated with stressAdults and the elderly: Take 2 tablets three times per day with water after meals.Maximum daily dose is 6 tablets

Lower age limit

18 Years

