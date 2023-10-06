We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Pork Gravy Granules 200g

Tesco Finest Pork Gravy Granules 200g

£1.90

£0.95/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 50ml
Energy
67kJ
16kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 134kJ / 32kcal

Pork gravy granules.
A rich savoury gravy, perfect with roast dinners. Expertly seasoned for a rich flavour
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Maltodextrin, Flavourings (contain Wheat), Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Barley Malt Extract, Pork (1%), Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

60 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

Preparation and Usage

Place 4 x 5ml (4 heaped teaspoons/20g) of gravy granules into a measuring jug. Pour on 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water. Stir well until smooth. This may take up to one minute. For a thicker gravy simply add more granules.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

