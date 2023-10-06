We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ambrosia Deluxe Custard Combination 750G

£3.00

£0.40/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion (125g)
Energy
639kJ
153kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
6.3g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.9g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 511 kJ/

Vanilla Custard with Cream.Voted Product of the Year® - Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2023**Winner Dessert Category. Survey of 8,000 people in UK & ROI by Kantar.
Our Ambrosia Deluxe Custard Carton is our creamiest and most luxurious recipe. This family favourite is made at our West Country Creamery and blended with our finest ingredients such as fresh cream and vanilla extract to create the perfect indulgent dessert. When you've got the family gathered around the table, open a carton of our decadently thick West Country Cream custard. It can be enjoyed hot or cold – to warm it up, empty the contents into a saucepan and heat gently while continuously stirring. Once ready, pour over thick-crust apple pies or fluffy sponge cakes. You can also use our moreish custard to create a delightfully indulgent dessert. Take a glass bowl and line it with strawberry jelly followed by a layer of Deluxe Custard and whipped cream. Decorate with finely cut strawberries and serve chilled. Ambrosia Deluxe is so delicious, you won't be able to resist just diving straight in and enjoying the heavenly taste.
From our home to yours... "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking. It's what makes Ambrosia special. We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family".
Red Tractor - Certified MilkAmbrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Ambrosia Deluxe Custard CartonIndulgent custard made with fresh West Country cream and vanillaNo artificial colours or preservativesSuitable for vegetariansDeliciously smooth and velvety – enjoy hot or cold as a dessert
Pack size: 750G

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starches, Cream (5%) (Milk), Sustainable Palm Oil, Inulin, Whey (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Vanilla Extract, Natural Flavouring, Total Milk content 67%

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Net Contents

750g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

