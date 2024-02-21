Cape Herb & Spice Rub Louisiana Cajun Seasoning 100g

Louisiana Style Cajun Rub

Savour this Southern-style blend of spices, perfectly suited to all cuts of meat and seafood. Apply liberally with oil 20 minutes prior to cooking, and again during the cooking process for depth of flavour. Excellent on roasted potato wedges or stirred through cream cheese for the ultimate chip or bread dipper. Or why not try kneading into bread dough before baking, or create sumptuous sandwich fillings with seasoned meat and veg.

Cape Herb and Spice is based in South Africa, capturing a vibrant blend of cultures and flavours with their seasoning solutions - from the tip of Africa to the tip of the tongue

Spice Rub Louisiana Cajun Seasoning Suited for all cuts of meat or seafood Great for potatoes and dips Chilli rating - mild Use throughout cooking or add at the table Made with natural ingredients No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours No added MSG Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sea Salt (48%), Ground Coriander Seeds, Paprika (9%), Mustard Powder (7%), Chilli Flakes (6%), Dried Onion, Ground Cumin (5%), Dried Garlic, Dried Oregano, Dried Thyme, Black Peppercorns, Dried Marjoram

Allergy Information

Contains: Mustard

Net Contents

100g

Preparation and Usage

The sprinkle insert allows cooks to lightly dust the rubs onto their food without physically having to rub them in. Simply add a coating of olive oil prior the rubbing to create a sensationally seasoned meal.

Additives