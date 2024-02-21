We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cape Herb & Spice Rub Louisiana Cajun Seasoning 100g

£3.50

£0.35/10g

Vegetarian

Louisiana Style Cajun Rub
Savour this Southern-style blend of spices, perfectly suited to all cuts of meat and seafood.Apply liberally with oil 20 minutes prior to cooking, and again during the cooking process for depth of flavour.Excellent on roasted potato wedges or stirred through cream cheese for the ultimate chip or bread dipper.Or why not try kneading into bread dough before baking, or create sumptuous sandwich fillings with seasoned meat and veg.
Cape Herb and Spice is based in South Africa, capturing a vibrant blend of cultures and flavours with their seasoning solutions - from the tip of Africa to the tip of the tongue
Spice RubLouisiana Cajun SeasoningSuited for all cuts of meat or seafoodGreat for potatoes and dipsChilli rating - mildUse throughout cooking or add at the tableMade with natural ingredientsNo artificial preservatives, colours or flavoursNo added MSGSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sea Salt (48%), Ground Coriander Seeds, Paprika (9%), Mustard Powder (7%), Chilli Flakes (6%), Dried Onion, Ground Cumin (5%), Dried Garlic, Dried Oregano, Dried Thyme, Black Peppercorns, Dried Marjoram

Allergy Information

Contains: Mustard

Net Contents

100g

Preparation and Usage

The sprinkle insert allows cooks to lightly dust the rubs onto their food without physically having to rub them in. Simply add a coating of olive oil prior the rubbing to create a sensationally seasoned meal.

Additives

Free From Added MSGFree From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

