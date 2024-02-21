Cape Herb & Spice Rub Caribbean Jerk Seasoning 100g

Caribbean Jerk Seasoning Rub

This deliciously punchy traditional blend of island spices is wonderfully versatile, suited to flavouring meat, chicken and vegetables. Apply before, during, or after cooking, or for a more infused flavour marinade before grilling to perfection. Round off your dish with freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice.

Cape Herb and Spice is based in South Africa, capturing a vibrant blend of cultures and flavours with their seasoning solutions - from the tip of Africa to the tip of the tongue

Spice Rub Caribbean Jerk Seasoning Perfect for meat, chicken and vegetables Use as a rub, marinade, or table seasoning Chilli rating - medium Made with natural ingredients No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours No added MSG Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sea Salt (40%), Chilli Flakes (17%), Brown Sugar, Dried Onion, Dried Thyme (7%), Ground Cinnamon (4%), Ground Cayenne Pepper, Allspice (2.5%), Black Peppercorns

Net Contents

100g

Preparation and Usage

The sprinkle insert allows cooks to lightly dust the rubs onto their food without physically having to rub them in. Simply add a coating of olive oil prior the rubbing to create a sensationally seasoned meal.

