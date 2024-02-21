We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Cape Herb & Spice Rub Caribbean Jerk Seasoning 100g
image 1 of Cape Herb & Spice Rub Caribbean Jerk Seasoning 100g

Cape Herb & Spice Rub Caribbean Jerk Seasoning 100g

£3.50

£0.35/10g

Vegetarian

Caribbean Jerk Seasoning Rub
This deliciously punchy traditional blend of island spices is wonderfully versatile, suited to flavouring meat, chicken and vegetables.Apply before, during, or after cooking, or for a more infused flavour marinade before grilling to perfection.Round off your dish with freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice.
Cape Herb and Spice is based in South Africa, capturing a vibrant blend of cultures and flavours with their seasoning solutions - from the tip of Africa to the tip of the tongue
Spice RubCaribbean Jerk SeasoningPerfect for meat, chicken and vegetablesUse as a rub, marinade, or table seasoningChilli rating - mediumMade with natural ingredientsNo artificial preservatives, colours or flavoursNo added MSGSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sea Salt (40%), Chilli Flakes (17%), Brown Sugar, Dried Onion, Dried Thyme (7%), Ground Cinnamon (4%), Ground Cayenne Pepper, Allspice (2.5%), Black Peppercorns

Net Contents

100g

Preparation and Usage

The sprinkle insert allows cooks to lightly dust the rubs onto their food without physically having to rub them in. Simply add a coating of olive oil prior the rubbing to create a sensationally seasoned meal.

Additives

Free From Added MSGFree From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

