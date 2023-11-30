We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Nadiya Kicking Chicken Kebabs 25g

£1.20

£4.80/100g

Vegetarian

A Delicious Seasoning with Cumin, Paprika and Black Pepper to Make Kebabs with a Kicking Flavour and Mild Heat.
"Schwartz & I have worked together to bring you the best flavours to take you on a taste adventure. It's like a little bit of my magic in your kitchen." Nadiya™
© Nadiya Hussain 2023
Ready in 25 minsChilli rating - mild - 1Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 25G

Ingredients

Spices (Dried Garlic, Cumin (15%), Paprika (12%), Ground Coriander Seed, Black Pepper (5%), Onion Powder, Cardamom, Ground Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper, Clove), Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Silicate), Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

25g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add:Chicken breastsPepperOnionRecipe Ingredients:1 tbs oil450g chicken breast or thighs skinless boneless, diced1 pepper, cut into chunks1 red onion, cut into wedgesInstructions:1. Start by combining the seasoning with the oil in a large bowl. Tip in your diced chicken, pepper and onion wedges and stir to coat all the ingredients really well in the delicious flavoured oil.2. Now carefully thread the chunks of chicken, pepper and onion onto skewers (make sure to soak them first if using wooden ones).3. Heat a griddle or frying pan until really hot and cook the kebabs in batches, turning occasionally to cook through. This should take about 15-20 minutes.Nadiya Loves toServe these kebabs with warm pittas and salad. Try this recipe with lamb or halloumi.

