We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Lindt Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with Gold Bunny Salted Caramel 195g
image 1 of Lindt Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with Gold Bunny Salted Caramel 195gimage 2 of Lindt Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with Gold Bunny Salted Caramel 195g

Lindt Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with Gold Bunny Salted Caramel 195g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£12.00

£6.15/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024

Lindt Gold Bunny S/Crmel & M/Choc Easter Egg 195g
Lovingly createdBY THE LINDT MASTER CHOCOLATIEROur Lindt GOLD BUNNY is wrapped with care and affection, crafted by our Lindt Master Chocolatiers and is the perfect gift of sweetness and fun this spring season. Share the joy and cheer and make them smile from ear to ear!
Share the happiness
Pack size: 195G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, WalnutsContains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Net Contents

195g ℮

Share the happiness
Milk Chocolate EggGold Bunny

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, WalnutsContains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

STORE IN A COOL AND DRY PLACEBest before: see base.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPER 100g
Energy2291kJ / 549kcal
Fat33g
- of which saturates20g
Carbohydrate56g
- of which sugars52g
Protein6.2g
Salt0.74g

View all New & Exclusive

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here