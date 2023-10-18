Ginger Ray Shimmer Mixed Metallic Tassel Garland

WARNING! Children under 8 years can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Adult supervision required. Keep uninflated balloons from children. Discard broken balloons at once. Keep away from eyes. Use a pump to inflate the balloon. Made of natural rubber latex, which may cause allergies. Long cord - Strangulation hazard. Made from natural materials. Keep away from fire. As this is a natural product there may be a slight variance amongst products.

WARNING! Children under 8 years can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Adult supervision required. Keep uninflated balloons from children. Discard broken balloons at once. Keep away from eyes. Use a pump to inflate the balloon. Made of natural rubber latex, which may cause allergies. Long cord - Strangulation hazard. Made from natural materials. Keep away from fire. As this is a natural product there may be a slight variance amongst products.

Search 'Ginger Ray Shimmer' to see more of this design theme

This metallic tassel garland is a great way to dress your party. Hang on the walls and doorways for a beautiful decoration, this garland is also ideal for hanging as part of a photobooth backdrop

This metallic tassel garland is a great way to dress your party. Hang on the walls and doorways for a beautiful decoration, this garland is also ideal for hanging as part of a photobooth backdrop Each pack contains 1 garland measuring 1.5m Search 'Ginger Ray Shimmer' to see more of this design theme

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023