Aveeno Calm & Restore Exfoliating Cleanser 150Ml

£12.00

£8.00/100ml

Aveeno Calm & Restore Exfolng Cleanser 150ml
Fragrance free & hypoallergenic*Aveeno Calm+Restore® Gentle PHA Exfoliating Cleanser gently yet effectively exfoliates to renew the skin's surface and reveal a visibly refreshed complexion.Developed for sensitive skin, this hypoallergenic* and smooth formula with hydrating PHA and nourishing Oat Oil respects the skin's natural moisture barrier and leaves skin feeling hydrated.What is PHA?Polyhydroxy acid is a non-abrasive liquid exfoliant suitable for sensitive skin as part of the Aveeno Calm + Restore® Gentle PHA Exfoliating CleanserThis formula is:Fragrance free - Drying alcohol free - Non comedogenic - Dye free - hypoallergenic**Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies
Dermatologist TestedFor Sensitive SkinSmooth formulaOat Oil - Naturally Derived PHANon-abrasive formula gently exfoliates and cleanses, leaving skin feeling moisturised and smoothNormal to Dry Skin
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycerin, Gluconolactone, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Sorbitol, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Carbomer, Caprylyl Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Oil, Lecithin, Sodium Citrate, p-Anisic Acid, Allantoin, Chlorphenesin, [PR-0004720]

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Apply to wet or dry skin - Massage gently to remove dirt and impurities - Wipe off or rinse with lukewarm water. Gentle enough for daily use.

