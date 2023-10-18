Aveeno Calm & Restore Exfoliating Cleanser 150Ml

Aveeno Calm & Restore Exfolng Cleanser 150ml

Fragrance free & hypoallergenic* Aveeno Calm+Restore® Gentle PHA Exfoliating Cleanser gently yet effectively exfoliates to renew the skin's surface and reveal a visibly refreshed complexion. Developed for sensitive skin, this hypoallergenic* and smooth formula with hydrating PHA and nourishing Oat Oil respects the skin's natural moisture barrier and leaves skin feeling hydrated. What is PHA? Polyhydroxy acid is a non-abrasive liquid exfoliant suitable for sensitive skin as part of the Aveeno Calm + Restore® Gentle PHA Exfoliating Cleanser This formula is: Fragrance free - Drying alcohol free - Non comedogenic - Dye free - hypoallergenic* *Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies

© 2023

Dermatologist Tested For Sensitive Skin Smooth formula Oat Oil - Naturally Derived PHA Non-abrasive formula gently exfoliates and cleanses, leaving skin feeling moisturised and smooth Normal to Dry Skin

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycerin, Gluconolactone, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Sorbitol, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Carbomer, Caprylyl Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Oil, Lecithin, Sodium Citrate, p-Anisic Acid, Allantoin, Chlorphenesin, [PR-0004720]

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage