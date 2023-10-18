We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Tempura Chicken Breast Chunks 650G

Tesco Tempura Chicken Breast Chunks 650G

£5.25

£8.08/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1157kJ
275kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
9.5g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.80g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 751kJ / 179kcal

Chicken breast chunks in a batter coating.
Made from 100% chicken whole breast meat pieces. Our expert chefs have taken inspiration from Japan, with lightly battered crispy tempura chunks. Dippable and dunkable, these are the perfect mid afternoon snack or family treat whilst watching the telly. Pair with your favourite sauces, such as BBQ or sweet chilli, for an excellent side dish during dinner. These frozen chicken chunks cook in just 22 minutes in the oven, and are great freezer fillers for when you need something quick and convenient to prepare.100% Whole Fillet Tender chicken breast dipped in a light, crispy batter
Pack size: 650G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (64%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g e

