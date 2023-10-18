Tesco Tempura Chicken Breast Chunks 650G

Chicken breast chunks in a batter coating.

Made from 100% chicken whole breast meat pieces. Our expert chefs have taken inspiration from Japan, with lightly battered crispy tempura chunks. Dippable and dunkable, these are the perfect mid afternoon snack or family treat whilst watching the telly. Pair with your favourite sauces, such as BBQ or sweet chilli, for an excellent side dish during dinner. These frozen chicken chunks cook in just 22 minutes in the oven, and are great freezer fillers for when you need something quick and convenient to prepare. 100% Whole Fillet Tender chicken breast dipped in a light, crispy batter

Pack size: 650G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (64%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g e