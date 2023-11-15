We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pantene Forever Glow Finishing Oil 200ml

£10.00

£50.00/litre

Pantene Forever Glow Finishing Oil 200ml
The miraculous Pantene Forever Glow hair oil protects from daily aggressors, like UV rays and humidity. This nourishing hair oil leaves hair strong and shiny. Prevents from split end
Pantene Pro-V leave-in hair oil that protects from daily aggressorsNourishing hair oil treatment for strong and shiny hairSplit end treatmentHelps to keep your look in place
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Amodimethicone, Quaternium-80, Panthenol, Benzyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, 1.2-Hexanediol, Oleic Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Behentrimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Trideceth-12, Parfum, Histidine, Glyceryl Oleate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylene Glycol, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Niacinamide, Caffeine, Citronellol, Alcohol Denat., Limonene, Biotin, Rosa Gallica Flower Extract, Silk Extract

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Apply on dry hair for glowing finish. Do not rinse.

