Ambrosia Deluxe Custard Madagascan Vanilla Pots 2X120g

Vanilla custard with cream.

Enjoy an indulgent treat with Ambrosia’s luxurious Deluxe Custard Madagascan Vanilla Pots. Made at our West Country Creamery using the finest ingredients and fresh cream, each Deluxe pot is deliciously thick and creamy, and can be enjoyed hot or cold. Our Deluxe Custard Madagascan Vanilla pots are vegetarian-friendly and free from artificial colours or preservatives, so you can experience flavours that are 100% natural (and 100% delicious!). Whether you're having it hot or cold, you can enjoy it on its own, use as a dessert topping on a trifle or pour it over your favourite dessert, like a steaming apple crumble, or bananas and berries for a quick pudding. They are a convenient option for on-the-go lunches as there's no need to keep them chilled. They're also delicious snacks at any time of day and feel like a real treat as a midweek dessert. Ambrosia Deluxe is so delicious, you won't be able to resist just diving straight in and enjoying the heavenly taste.At Ambrosia, we put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy the whole family and bring a taste of Devon to your home.

Red Tractor - Certified Milk Ambrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.

Ambrosia Ready To Eat Madagascan Vanilla Deluxe Custard Pots Indulgent custard made with fresh West Country cream and vanilla No artificial colours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians Deliciously smooth and velvety – enjoy hot or cold as a dessert

Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starches, Cream (5%) (Milk), Sustainable Palm Oil, Inulin, Whey (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Vanilla Extract, Natural Flavourings, Total Milk content 67%

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

2 x 120g ℮

Additives