Sharwood's Thai Thai Green Curry Sauce 415G

A Thai green curry with coconut, green chilli and lemongrass.

Chilli rating - 1 No Artificial Colours or Preservatives

Pack size: 415G

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Milk (9%) (Coconut Extract, Water), Green Beans, Desiccated Coconut (6%), Thai Green Curry Paste (5%) (Garlic, Green Chilli, Lemongrass, Onion, Salt, Ginger, Galangal, Yellow Chilli, Coriander Leaf, Ground Cumin Seeds, Kaffir Lime Peel, Rice Vinegar, Ground Coriander Seeds, Ground White Pepper), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Lemongrass (1.5%), Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Coriander Leaf, Chilli Purée, Lime Leaf, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Leek Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavouring), Fish Paste (Fish Sauce (Water, Anchovy (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Fish Powder, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Water, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Ground Bay Leaf), Concentrated Lemon Juice

Allergy Information

May also contain Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

415g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Join an exciting East Asian taste adventure with our delicious Sharwood's Thai Green Curry Sauce. 1: Simply fry 3-4 diced chicken breasts in a little oil until browned. 2: Add the Sharwood's Thai Green Curry sauce and simmer for 3 more minutes until all is cooked through. Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving. Serves 4.

Additives