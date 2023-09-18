Westons Old Rosie Cloudy Cider 6.8% 2.25ltr Bag in Box

Light, crisp and dry, this truly old fashioned cloudy still cider is slowly matured and left unfiltered.

Old Rosie is the name given to our 1921 Aveling and Porter steam roller. Strong, reliable and so loved by everyone in the Weston family we named this cloudy cider in her honour.

New Pack, Same Old Rosie Slowly Matured & Left Unfiltered Gluten Free and Vegan Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs

Pack size: 2.25L

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness.

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Preparation and Usage