Westons Old Rosie Cloudy Cider 6.8% 2.25ltr Bag in Box

Westons Old Rosie Cloudy Cider 6.8% 2.25ltr Bag in Box

£6.50

£2.89/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan
Vegetarian

Westons Old Rosie Cloudy Cider 6.8% 2.25ltr Bag in Box
Light, crisp and dry, this truly old fashioned cloudy still cider is slowly matured and left unfiltered.
Old Rosie is the name given to our 1921 Aveling and Porter steam roller. Strong, reliable and so loved by everyone in the Weston family we named this cloudy cider in her honour.
New Pack, Same Old RosieSlowly Matured & Left UnfilteredGluten Free and VeganSuitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
Pack size: 2.25L

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness.

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Sediment may affect its colour, so please gently invert to ensure an even distribution of cloudiness.1 Lay pack on its side, perforated opening facing up. Break and lift the perforated flap. Tear off the circular portion.2 Pull the neck of the tap out through the opening just made.3 Position the neck in the opening and secure with the flap.4 Return pack to upright position and remove seal on tap.5 Place thumb on centre of tap and lift side tabs to pour liquid into glass.

